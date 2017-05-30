Kites take off over Bedford during free festival

Some of the world’s most incredible kites will take to the skies above Bedford for the annual International Kite Festival.

Kites of all descriptions, sizes and colours will be back for two days of aerial displays over Russell Park on Saturday, June 10 and Sunday, June 11.

Thousands of spectators gathered to see the 2016 Festival, and once again this year a number of internationally renowned experts will return to provide spectacular displays.

Representatives from kite organisations as far afield as America, Canada, Japan and China will be attendance as well as kite fliers from countries across Europe.

Visitors will have the chance to make their own kites throughout the event and exhibitors and experts will be on hand to give demonstrations and provide tips and advice on building the perfect kite.

Alongside the kite events there’ll be a host of other activities for visitors to get involved in, including music, entertainment, food and drink and stalls specialising in kite equipment, clothes and other accessories.

The kite festival, which is organised by Bedford Borough Council, is free to spectate and open 10am to 5pm both days.

Councillor Sarah-Jayne Holland, portfolio holder for leisure and culture, said: “I’m looking forward to seeing all the kites in the air. They are so bright and colourful and it’s a wonderful event for the whole family to come and see and it’s all free for them to watch. I like to think that an event like this introduces a new generation to kites and how wonderful they are. It’s something the whole family can do together.”

Visit www.bedford.gov.uk or follow @bedfordtweets on Twitter.