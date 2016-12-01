Kit celebrates 62nd birthday with a headshave

Bedford woman Kristine Stones marked her 62nd birthday by having her head shaved for charity.

Kristine, known as Kit, Braved the Shave to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support. She even had the barbers recreate the Brave the Shave logo on the back of her head.

Kit Stones after her head shave

Kit said: “I am so grateful to the lovely barbers at the Cavalier Club Barber Shop, who gave their time and talents for free and generously sponsored me.

“My wonderful sisters came along to give me moral support and, much to my surprise, my daughter drove all the way from Derbyshire to share in the hilarity too. So far close to £600 has been donated to Macmillan Cancer Support in sponsorship. It was a spectacular birthday.” See bravetheshave.org.uk/shavers/kit-stones