Kevin Whately cuts ribbon to start Memory Walk in Bedford

Alzheimer’s Society ambassador Kevin Whately cut the ribbon to start the Memory Walk in Bedford on Sunday.

This year’s walk was held at Everard Meadow and aims to raise £140,000 for the society.

The Inspector More actor took part in the walk in memory of his mum Mary who died with Alzheimer’s disease.

More than 1,500 people turned up for the walk.

Kevin said: “It is truly an uplifting feeling to be able to unite together with so many others affected by dementia, raising money to help aid

research.

“It is truly an uplifting feeling to be able to unite together with so many others affected by dementia, raising money to help aid research.

“A real plug for this event is that it is open to everyone, families, friends even your dogs.

“Everyone helped to make a difference and I’m just glad to be a part of it.”

More than 1,500 participants enjoyed either the 2km or 8km walk. The shorter route went around the Longholme boating lake and the other around Priory Park’s lakes, fields and

woodlands, before finishing with a walk around the Embankment area.

Seven-year-old Alice Eve Bower took part in the walk with her nana Sue Maxam. The pair from Bedford had a mutual reason for taking part.

Sue said: “I have a friend who has dementia and I take Alice with me when I visit her. This is the first time we have taken part in the walk and I’m sure it won’t be our last.

“When you are looking after someone with dementia you do feel sometimes like you are the only one. You cannot help but get emotional at an event like this as it shows just how many

people are affected by it.”