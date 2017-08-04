Kempston window cleaner jailed for sexual assault on eight-year-old girl

A window cleaner from Kempston has been sentenced for sexually assaulting an eight-year-old girl and making indecent images of children.

Martin Baker, 44, of Bedford Road, was convicted in June of one count of sexually assaulting a female under the age of 13 years old and three counts of making indecent images of children.

He was sentenced today (Friday) at Luton Crown Court to a total of 17 months behind bars.

Baker was initially arrested on suspicion of indecent image offences, with officers finding multiple indecent images, including some of the most severe category, on his laptop.

Shortly afterwards an eight-year-old girl then disclosed to police that she had been sexually assaulted by Baker.

Investigation Officer Paul Baddeley, from the force’s Internet Child Abuse Investigation Team (ICAIT), said: “This case shows how the viewing of indecent images is far from a harmless crime, it can often lead to the offender sexually abusing a child in real life, as was the case with Baker.

“Despite an in-depth investigation which found some of the most severe category of child sex abuse images on his laptop, Baker denied all wrong-doing and traumatised his victim even further by forcing her to go through a court case.

“I would like to praise the victim for her incredible bravery and strength that she has continued to show. Thanks to her, and her strong network of family and friends, a dangerous sexual predator has been locked behind bars.

“We are committed to tackling child sexual abuse and I hope this sends a strong message to others that this be not be tolerated in Bedfordshire, you will be caught and justice will be done.”