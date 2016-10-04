Kempston Mayor raises thousands for charity

Kempston Town Mayor, Carl Meader raised over £1,000 at his Mayoral Reception on Saturday.

Including donations, £1,014 was raised which included money given through the sale of raffle tickets.

There were also two shirts donated by Bedford Blues and Luton Town FC which were auctioned to the highest bidders.

The money raised was to help fund local charities Keech Hospice and the Road Victims Trust.

The lively Kempston Hammers Choir were star guests at the event alongisde representatives from the two chosen charities.

Mayor Carl Meader hopes to hold other fundraising functions throughout his term of office which will end next May.