Kempston man jailed for sexually abusing girls as young as 8

A man has been sentenced to two and a half years in jail for the historic sexual abuse of two young girls.

Eugene Mitcham, 66, from Eaton Road, Kempston, was sentenced today (Friday 27) at Luton Crown Court after being convicted of three counts of indecent abuse against two girls.

During the trial the jury heard how Mitcham sexually abused the girls over a period of years from 1974 to 1980.

The girls were aged just eight and 11 years old when the abuse started.

Detective Constable Samantha Shane, from the Bedfordshire Police Child and Vulnerable Adult Abuse unit, said: “Mitcham carried out sexual abuse against two young girls and I’m pleased that he has been sentenced for his abhorrent actions, despite the length of time that has passed since the offences took place.

“Bedfordshire Police is committed to tackling sexual abuse, no matter how much time has passed since the offences took place, and I hope that this case shows to others that if you come forward, you will be listened to, you will be believed, and justice can be done.

“I would like to praise the bravery of the victims in coming forward and I hope that this result will be of some comfort to them.”

Mitcham was sentenced to a total of two and a half years in prison and was added to the Sex Offenders’ Register for life. He was also made the subject of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order and a restraining order.

Mitcham was found not guilty in relation to six other child sex offences during the same trial.