Kempston man found guilty of sexually assaulting eight-year-old

A man from Kempston has been convicted for making indecent images of children and sexually assaulting an eight-year-old girl.

Martin Baker, 44, of Bedford Road, Kempston, was found guilty at Luton Crown Court on Friday of one count of sexual assault on a female under 13 years old, and three counts of making indecent images of children.

Baker was arrested after officers executed a search warrant at his home and seized a laptop.

After a thorough investigation, officers found multiple indecent images of children, some of the most severe category.

Baker was then further arrested after an eight-year-old girl disclosed that she had been sexually assaulted by him on more than one occasion over a two year period.

Investigation officer Paul Baddeley, from the force’s Internet Child Abuse Investigation Team said: “Even with solid evidence against him, Baker denied wrongdoing throughout the trial.

“Despite an in-depth forensic investigation revealed the downloading and viewing of sickening images, some from the most severe category of child sexual abuse, he did not take responsibility for the full extent of his offending.

“His denial also forced his young victim to attend court and provide an extremely brave testimony.

“I would like to pay tribute to her, throughout this process she has showed strength and bravery well beyond her years during a very daunting and traumatic time.

“I have no doubt this is down to a very strong network of friends and family who were incredibly supportive throughout the investigation and the trial.

“Bedfordshire Police is committed to tackling sexual abuse.

“The victim in this case showed immense courage in coming forward, and I hope this conviction shows others that if you have been a victim of abuse and you come forward, you will be listened to and we will work hard to serve justice.”

Baker will be sentenced on July 21 at Luton Crown Court.