A man from Kempston has been charged in connection with two burglaries in Bedford.

Ajay Nahar, 46, of Farrer Street, Kempston, was charged on Tuesday (August 29), with two counts of burglary in relation to incidents in Ridgmount Street and Moulton Avenue, both in Bedford, and two counts of possession of a class B drug.

He has been remanded into custody pending a further court appearance in October.