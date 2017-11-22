Kempston Lidl opening date is confirmed

A new Lidl store in Kempston will open its doors next month.

The German supermarket chain has confirmed that its new Ridge Road base will welcome customers for the first time at 8am on Thursday December 7.

A number of local residents had complained that the store would cause ‘traffic chaos’, especially during school runs as the store is directly opposite Kempston Rural Lower School. They also argued it could affect town centre trade.

The store, with a 1,700 square metre sales area, has helped to create 20 new jobs, and will be one of the biggest Lidl outlets in the country and replaces the chain’s existing store on Bedford Road.

The new supermarket forms part of the company’s ongoing expansion and regeneration plans in the UK which will see it open between 50 to 60 new stores a year.

Lidl UK’s regional head of property, Jeremy Lee, said: “We would like to thank all those who have played a part in bringing this new Lidl store to Kempston.

“It is great for us to be able to create more jobs and investment opportunities in the area, and we can’t wait to start serving our multi-award winning products to the local community.”