Kempston indoor bowls club has £100,000 upgrade

The official opening of the new facilities at the Kempston Park Indoor Bowls Club saw hundreds of guests turn out of the occassion.

The project, which cost over £100,000, received partnership funding from Bedford Borough Council and the Harpur Trust in an attempt to maintain the club.

At the forefront of the community, the club is seen as an asset and “needed to be maintained to the highest level for its members,” said director of the club Peter Smith.

Councillor Colleen Atkins MBE represented Bedford Borough Council, Harpur Trust representatives, Ian McEwen (Chair of Grants Committee) and Lucy Bardner (Director, Community Programmes), and KPIBC Chairman Rita Clifford-Pendleton performed the opening ceremony.

The Harpur Trust presented Rita with a plaque to commemorate their involvement in the project.

This was followed by a tour of the new facilities with explanations of the new modern techniques used to give more room, better equipment and cost saving technology.

Chairman of the bowls club, Rita Clifford-Pendleton, said: “This project is so important to us and it has taken five years to complete.

“Now our members can see their support and efforts are benefitting all who belong and use our club.

“It has been a good day for the club, for Kempston and for all who want to be part of this venture.”

For more information about Kemspton Park Bowls Club, call 01234 852291.