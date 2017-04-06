Kaiser Chiefs and an 80s feast ready to rock Bedford Park

There will be more than just gentle birdsong in Bedford Park this Summer – with the news that Bedford Park Concerts will bring chart-toppers and 80s boppers to the stage.

And classical fans will be catered for too, with the return of the popular proms event.

Following on from last year’s success with Tom Jones and Dizzee Rascal, things begin on Friday, August 4, with the 80s into the 90s night, with multi-million selling singer Jason Donovan topping the bill.

Other artists taking you smoothly from one decade to another include Baby D, Go West, Nik Kershaw, Livin’ Joy and Rozalla.

DJ Dave Pearce will bridge the decades with a fitting set on the decks. A riot is predicted on Saturday night, but on-stage only, as the park prepares to be wowed by Kaiser Chiefs.

They are fronted by former Voice judge Ricky Wilson, and have six albums of material to tempt fans with.

Support for the Saturday show will come from Welsh rock band Feeder, whose smash-hits include the anthemic Buck Rodgers.

The weekend will be wrapped up with the return of the Bedford Proms, which this year is set around the theme ‘Goes to the Movies’.

The concert will feature special guest soloist, Australian tenor and West End musical star Daniel Koek, who played the iconic role of Jean ValJean in Les Miserables.

He last played to the Bedford audience in 2015 and won over the crowd.

Soprano Joanna Forest, who has recently issued her debut album, Stars Are Rising, will join Daniel.

The renowned London Gala Orchestra and Bedford Choral Society will perform film scores and classics, and local school choirs will also take a role in the event.

Picnicking is welcomed at the idyllic summer’s evening performance, which brings the curtain down on a weekend of partying in the park.

Tickets are now on sale for all shows. To book, or for more details visit www.bedfordparkconcerts.co.uk