Junior Bedfordshire mathletes win gold, silver and bronze

Twenty boys from Rushmoor School entered the UKMT Junior Maths Challenge, consisting of 25 challenging multiple choice questions of a problem solving nature. Luke Barton, year 8, scored 92 marks, putting him into the next round and gaining him a gold certificate.

Olivier Gaillard also in year 8 and Julian Romaniv in year 7 both gained silver certificates and Oscar Smith (year 8), Michael Greatorex and Luke Smart (both year 7) all achieved a bronze.

Luke Barton will now go on to compete at the Junior Kangaroo, a national competition for the elite matheletes.