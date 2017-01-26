Jordans opens up new treats

Jordans Mill in Biggleswade will be reopening its doors to customers on Monday with a brand new kitchen, new menus and table-waited service.

The food heritage attraction, situated on Langford Road in Broom, has been closed since Christmas Eve whilst its popular Riverside Café has been redesigned to improve the customer experience.

As well as improved service, diners will also be treated to new menus, including a wider range of breakfast and lunch dishes, a brand new brunch menu, Afternoon tea, and themed menus including ‘Fish Friday’.

Bill Jordan, Trustee of Jordans Mill, said: “It was a tough decision to close for a short period to allow the redesign to take place as we knew our customers would miss us, but we are delighted with how the redesign has gone.

“We’ve had a very positive response on social media to updates on our new dishes, including Afternoon Tea and brunch, and we hope that our loyal customers and hopefully some new ones will enjoy trying our new menus.

“One of the main reasons for the redesign was to improve the experience for customers by allowing them to order comfortably from their table rather than queuing at tills and we are looking forward to offering this new and improved level of service to our diners.

“As well as a wider range of lunch dishes we will still be offering our usual range of delicious homemade cakes and scones for customers to enjoy with a coffee or tea as well as homemade sandwiches and light bites.”

As well as the Riverside Café, the rest of the visitor attraction will also be open from 9am on Monday 30 th January with visitors once again able to stroll through the Mill Gardens and take tours of the historic 19 th Century Mill.

Jordans Mill is the ideal rest and refuel point for the many cyclists and walkers that enjoy the surrounding rural routes, including the Biggleswade Green Wheel.

There is a packed schedule of events planned for 2017, kicking off with children’s craft workshops in February half term, a family Open Weekend on 14 th to 16 th April, and special events for Mother’s Day and Easter. For full details and to book online, please visit www.jordansmill.com.