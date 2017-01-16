Jason hopes Gary Barlow will help his musical dreams come true

Woburn’s West End star has spoken to this website about his musical dreams after dazzling the judges on BBC One’s Let It Shine.

Jason Brock, 30, of London’s ‘Thriller Live’, appeared on the new prime time BBC show on January 7, scoring the maximum number of points in his round one audition, and wowing super star panel Gary Barlow, Dannii Minogue, Martin Kemp and Amber Riley.

Let It Shine: Amber Riley, Mel Giedroyc, Gary Barlow, Dannii Minogue, Graham Norton, Martin Kemp - (C) BBC - Photographer: Matt Holyoak BBC One

The humble singer is now through to round two, his heart set on the prize – a chance to be in a new musical about a boyband.

Jason said: “I’ve been so lucky to be part of Thriller that I’ve been scared of losing it. I’ve been too nervous to audition for shows like The Lion King and Aladdin.

“But I’ve always wanted to be in a boyband – I used to hear them on the radio and think, ‘wow, that would be amazing to be part of’. This competition is everything, it’s all or nothing!

“Watching my audition, it wasn’t how I remembered it at all – it was such a blur! It still feels like a dream. I think, ‘that was me - I actually did that!’”

Jason got his lucky break in ‘Thriller Live’ when he was singing in boyband, Brooklyn.

Whilst performing in a Brighton bar during 2012, a boss from the production approached him and asked him to audition. After singing for the “big boss”– and with no previous musical training – Jason joined the show, but it hasn’t been without risks!

He said: “I’ve fallen off podiums and from the stage onto the auditorium steps. You’ve just got to carry on!

“I didn’t let anyone I love watch ‘Thriller’ until I was 100 per cent comfortable with the character. My family had to wait a couple of weeks or a month!”

Jason is originally from Derbyshire and moved to Woburn ten years ago.

He lives with his partner and two dogs, Lola, a Great Dane and Murphy, a Staffie -Bull Terrier cross, enjoying the peace of village life.

He first became interested in singing when he was a teenager, watching his two sisters in a dance show, preferring Lego and engines as a child.

And as for round two of Let It Shine... “You’ll have to wait and see!,” said Jason.

> Saturday evening’s Let It Shine aims to find five contestants to join the cast of a brand new stage show about a boyband, featuring the music of Take That.

After stage one auditions have finished, stage two will see the contestants put into five ‘bands’ of eight boys. The judges will then cut each band from eight members to five, who will be through to the live final.