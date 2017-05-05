James Bond 40th anniversary comes to Priory Marina, Bedford

In April, Practical Classics magazine chose Priory Marina, Bedford, owned by British Waterways Marinas Ltd (BWML), as the location to feature the restoration of the iconic Lotus Esprit similar to the one that was used in the Bond film ‘The Spy Who Loved Me’, to commemorate the film’s 40th anniversary.

The magazine wanted to use the marina to provide some background glamour, and to recreate the scene where the car emerges from the water and Roger Moore drops a fish out of the window.

The photo that appeared in the magazine was shot on the slipway at Priory Marina.

John Highmore, Priory Marina Manager for BWML said: “It was a great thrill to be involved in a professional photoshoot with such an iconic vehicle, and our staff and customers are all delighted that ‘Practical Classics’ magazine selected Priory Marina to add some atmosphere to the photographs.

“After all, it’s not every day that you get to feel like James Bond.”