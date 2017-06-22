It’s a chilli heatwave for Bedford farmer

Sunny weather has resulted in a bumper crop of notoriously hot chillies for Blunham farmer Salvatore Genovese.

He has produced double his usual amount of the super-spicy Caroline Reaper specimens, which are 400 times hotter than a jalepeno.

Salvatore, who supplies Tesco, is the largest grower in the UK of Caroline Reaper chillies.

He said: “I’ve planted a lot more because the high demand last summer took us by surprise. That, together with the earlier start to the season means we will have nearly twice as many as last year.”