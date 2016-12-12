iPad minis transform learning and win school an Apple designation

A school in Bedford has won praise for its use of technology in advancing learning.

Bedford Girls’ School (BGS) has been recognised as an Apple Distinguished School for its extensive use of Apple technology in the curriculum.

The designation is reserved for schools that meet criteria for innovation, leadership and educational excellence, and demonstrate a clear vision of exemplary learning environments.

BGS unveiled its strategy to integrate technology into teaching and learning in 2014, with the roll out of one-on-one iPad minis to all students across the whole school, and this has transformed the way students learn, as they’re able to research, develop, edit and submit work from one device.

Jo MacKenzie, headmistress of BGS, said: “Enhancing traditional teaching and learning methods with iPads offers the girls and teachers the flexibility they need in a fast-paced learning environment.

“Instead of using a plethora of textbooks and folders, girls can now research, edit and submit work in a more efficient way, providing a greater interactive, inquiry and collaborative experience.

“From an early age girls make independent decisions about which learning tools, whether that is iPads or more traditional tools, are the most appropriate for the tasks in hand.

“The Apple Distinguished School title acknowledges the depth of integration of technology throughout the school, and our commitment to preparing girls for the future in a globalised world.”

As well as benefiting students, the extensive use of iPads has enabled teachers to spend more time working with individuals and small groups, while also planning innovative lessons on the devices, and share their feedback instantly on work submitted online.

Another key factor in BGS being awarded Apple Distinguished School status is its production of iBooks, with a variety of subjects and topics available for the girls to use for their curriculum and project work, with some published on iTunes.