Invitation

The popular political debate programme Question Time, is coming to Dunstable.

The BBC show will be recorded at The Grove Theatre on October 19 for a live transmission.

And people from Dunstable and the surrounding area can apply to be part of the audience via the website: bbc.co.uk/questiontime

There are approximately 100 people in the audience who are selected to ensure political balance

Question Time hears from a range of voices and always has representation from the government of the day and the official opposition party, as well as representatives from other political parties. The rest of the panel is made-up of political commentators and well-known public figures.

This is the second time Question Time has visited Dunstable – the last time was in February 2009 with Shami Chakrabarti, Nigel Farage, Theresa May, Will Young and Geoff Hoon on the panel

Chairman David Dimbleby said: “I am very much looking forward to bringing Question Time to Dunstable. What really matters is that we have a lively audience who want to speak their mind. It’s a chance for Dunstable to get its voice heard not just by politicians but right across the UK.”