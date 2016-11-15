Inspiration for breast patients

A dedicated charity fundraiser and breast cancer survivor has opened a new digital mammography machine at a Bedford hospital.

Pauline D’Errico, who has raised more than £38,000 for charity over the last five years, joined Mayor of Bedford Dave Hodgson to launch the new equipment, which forms part of BMI The Manor Hospital’s ‘one stop shop’ breast clinic.

Pauline said: “I feel honoured to be asked to open the new digital mammography at the hospital. It is a great investment and it would be great to encourage more women to get screened for breast cancer.” Pauline was diagnosed in 2012 and since then raised funds for cancer charities including breast, bladder and prostate, to help develop treatments for the future.

The installation of the Siemens ‘Full Field Digital Mammography Inspiration’ boosts the hospital’s comprehensive screening and diagnostics service and is some of the highest quality equipment available in hospitals.

Consultant general and breast surgeon Habib Chafare leads the clinic’s medical team who will use the new equipment, an investment of £180,000 by BMI Healthcare.

The Mammography Inspiration is a versatile machine which allows staff to screen, diagnose and carry out biopsies in clinic.

Mr Hodgson said: “It’s great to see this investment in new health equipment in Bedford borough. The latest annual figures show that nearly 150 women in Bedford borough were diagnosed with breast cancer, so I encourage everyone to be aware of the warning signs, and see your doctor if you have any concerns.”

Adrian Brady, executive director at BMI The Manor Hospital added: ““We are extremely pleased to again be able to provide this screening service for patients across Bedfordshire, Buckinghamshire and Northamptonshire. The hospital staff take great pride in providing patients with a caring, private and dignified service and have many years of experience.”

BMI Healthcare has also launched a breast cancer awareness campaign, helping to raise awareness of breast cancer. BMI are supporting Breast Cancer Now, the UK’s largest breast cancer charity, who believe that ‘if we all act now, by 2050, everyone who develops breast cancer will live’.

BMI is encouraging women to download a breast cancer awareness guide to help them be more breast cancer aware, and Breast Cancer Now’s breast check app called Breast Check Now; you can find the free guide and links to the app stores at bmihealthcare.co.uk/be-breast-aware