Indian High Commission offers advice to Bedfordshire residents

The Indian High Commission held an outreach advice surgery in Bedford at a community centre on Sunday.

The team of seven officers spent the day dealing with‎ short and long term visitor visas to India, Indian passports and many other services.

In most cases applicants have to travel to London during office hours to obtain required services.

Over 100 people visited on Sunday, where most of cases were dealt with on spot.

It was organised by Sharnbrook parish councillor, Charan Sekhon in co-ordination with Indian High commission community wing.

Councillor Sekho, said: “We have received fantastic feedback and this has been a huge success helping Bedfordshire communities.

“We would like to thank Indian High commission for their support and are hopeful to arrange more surgeries in future.”