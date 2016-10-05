Indian High Commission hold visa and passport surgery in Bedford

The Indian High Commission attended a special surgery in Bedford to help with visa and passport applications.

The team from London held an outreach advice surgery in at Sri Guru Ravidaas Bhawan and Community Centre on Sunday, September 25.

A team of seven officers spent the day dealing with‎ short and long term visitor visas to India, Indian passports and many other services.

In most cases applicants have normally had to travel to London during office hours to obtain required services. More than 100 people visited the surgery where most of cases were dealt with immediately.

The surgery was organised by Sharnbrook parish councillor Charan Sekhon in co-ordination with the Indian High Commission community wing and Sri Guru Ravidaas Sabha Bedford management committee.

Cllr Sekhon is involved in many community projects and works closely with the commission.

Cllr Sekhon and president of Sri Guru Ravidaas Sabha Bedford, Jaswinder Kumar, said: “We have received fantastic feedback and this has been a huge success helping Bedfordshire communities. We would like to thank the Indian High commission for their support and are hopeful to arrange more surgeries in future.” Cllr Mohammed Nawaz was also present to support the community.

Mr Kumar also holds free visa surgeries every Friday from 6.30pm.