Hunt for two teenagers who robbed young man in Queens Drive Bedford

Police are appealing for witnesses after a knifepoint robbery in Queens Drive, Bedford.

It happened on Sunday,September 17, between 2am and 2.35am when a young man was approached by two boys. One pulled out a knife and threatened the victim.

The offenders then took the victim’s jacket, cap, bag, trainers and a quantity of cash and ran off.

One of the offenders is described as white, of heavy build, approximately 5ft 5in tall and around 15 years old. He was wearing a black hooded jacket with the hood up, light blue jeans and black trainers.

The second boy is described as white, slim, approximately 5ft11in and between 15 and 16 years old. He was seen wearing a grey Nike hooded jacket with the hood up, black tracksuit bottoms and black trainers.

Investigating officer, Julia Hinson, said: “This was an upsetting incident and we are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time, or has seen anyone matching this description, to come forward.

“There is no excuse for carrying an offensive weapon and in this case the knife was used to commit a terrifying crime. This behaviour won’t be tolerated and we are urging anyone with information to get in touch.”

If you have any information about this incident please contact Bedfordshire Police on 101 quoting reference number JH/40011/2017. Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.