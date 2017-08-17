How to have a ‘wild’ summer holiday at Whipsnade Zoo

Summer holidays are about to get ‘wild’ with the Bear Grylls Survival Academy at Whipsnade Zoo.

When you combine an assault course with tasting mealworms, the only possible outcome is an afternoon of fun for both children and parents.

Reporter Nabihah Parkar has a go at the assault course.

Any self-proclaimed adventurer will enjoy the journey around the survival academy’s different camps.

Making sure you look the part first, there is a camouflage face-painting station to get you geared up and ready to go.

The first stop is learning how to tie different knots following by a crash-course on building your own shelter.

Once the basics are out of the way, explorers face an adrenalin-based assault course that has you climbing walls and crawling under ropes.

Bear Grylls Survival Academy at Whipsnade Zoo.

Another camp helps you to spot exotic animals from the wild before you get the chance to taste some ‘wild’ treats for yourself.

From raspberries to toasted mealworms, adventurers get a sense of what it would be like to forage for food in the wild for your own survival.

The final stop is the observation station where your binocular skills are put to the test to help find vital survival kit around the campsite while avoiding any dangerous animals.

As an additional treat, children can take part in a fire masterclass where they learn how to make the best of the resources left with in the wild.

With a survival card to collect stamps as you complete each station, children will graduate from the academy with crucial survival skills.

Entry to the Bear Grylls Survival Academy is included in the general admission ticket to Whipsnade Zoo and children are welcome to go round as many times as they like.

The fire masterclass costs an additional £5 and can be booked on the day.

The survival academy is open all week from 11am-5pm until September 3.