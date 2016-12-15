Housing firm win bid for old school site in Bedford

McCarthy and Stone’s plans for the former Putnoe Lower School site has been approved for development.

Bedford Borough Council has given the retirement housebuilder planning permission.

The company plans to redevelop land at the site with 54 assisted living and 34 retirement living apartments.

The scheme will help to meet a specific local need for older people’s accommodation in Bedford, and provide a positive contribution to the community by increasing local choice.

Ali Maruf, regional managing director said: “Our new development in Bedford will address a recognised shortfall, whilst providing a high quality development to enhance the local area.”

The site became vacant in 2011 when the new Putnoe Primary School opened.

The council supported the redevelopment of the former school buildings with accommodation for older people.

An additional 59 off-street car parking spaces will also be developed.