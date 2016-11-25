Houghton Regis man jailed for almost 20 years for abusing and grooming teenage boys

A man has been sentenced to 19 years and nine months in prison for sexually abusing six teenagers.

Jake Prescott, 20, from Brentwood Close, Houghton Regis, was sentenced at Luton Crown Court today in relation to 21 sexual offences against six boys – including rape, sexual assault, and grooming.

During the trial in October, the jury heard how Prescott subjected his victims to multiple sexual assaults, with his offending dating back to 2012.

He befriended four of the victims, taking them on outings and buying them gifts before sexually assaulting them.

Detective constable Gareth Suffling, said: “Prescott specifically set out to target vulnerable boys, taking advantage of their trust in him by inflicting vile sexual abuse on them.

“There is no doubt that Prescott groomed his victims by buying them gifts, taking them on outings and gaining their trust – then callously taking advantage of them in the worst possible way.

“I hope this sentence shows that Bedfordshire Police does not tolerate any sexual abuse.

“I’d like to praise the victims for the bravery they showed in coming forward, ensuring that justice is done and preventing Prescott from inflicting his abhorrent abuse on anyone else.”