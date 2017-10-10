Hospital Radio Bedford celebrates 22 years on the airwaves

On September 29, 1995 Brian Woodrow, the then High Sheriff of Bedfordshire, opened Hospital Radio Bedford’s studio complex at Bedford South Wing Hospital.

22 years later, and coincidently the week Radio 1 celebrated its 50th birthday, Brian returned to the studio with Deborah Inskip and Dr Rob Oakley, chairman and vice chairman respectively of

the Bedford Hospitals Charity, to see the continued service HRB provide to entertain hospital patients.

Geoff Clark, chairman of Hospital Radio Bedford, said: “It was a pleasure to welcome Brian again to our studios, and to hear of the fundraising activities and projects carried out by The Bedford

Hospitals Charity, which was started by Brian.

“It’s amazing that the charity has raised over £10million pounds for hospital projects, the largest of which was the Primrose Oncology Unit which was completely funded by charitable donations.

Brian also kindly agreed to be interviewed about the work of the charity which will be broadcast on HRB.

Pictured from left are Geoff Clark, Dr Rob Oakley, Deborah Inskip, Frank Palmer (HRB) and Brian Woodrow