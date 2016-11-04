Hospital boss set to meet staff about merger plans

Bedford Hospital staff will meet the chief executive on Monday to learn more about the possibility of the hospital merging with Milton Keynes and Luton.

Hospital boss Stephen Conroy is expected to on Monday (November 7) from 12.30-1.30pm.

Stephen Conroy, chief exective of Bedford Hospital NHS Trust. PNL-140729-145337001

This week’s the Times & Citizen reported on the latest on the Sustainability and Transformation Plan (STP) which is designed to merge services between all three hospitals.

Mayor of Bedford Dave Hodgson blasted the scheme in an exclusive interview. One of his key concerns has been to preserve three particular key services - A&E, maternity and paediatrics - and he admits that any merger could make it easier to close departments at any of the three hospitals.

A hospital spokesman said: “Bedford Hospital regularly holds staff briefings to keep our workforce updated with matters arising including the BLMK STP. This ensures that staff are well informed and have a chance to ask any questions they may have.”