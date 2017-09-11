Hospice physio and friend raise £2.5k on half marathon

A physio has been left feeling humbled by the support she received in raising more than £2,500 for Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice.

Emily Sapsford, 24, completed the Bedford Half Marathon alongside her friend James Salisbury, from Ampthill and also 24, in aid of the Moggerhanger hospice.

Emily, who works at St John’s which was a charity partner of the 13.1 mile race, said: “The Bedford Half was very tough to complete, but it was an amazing feeling crossing the finish line and collecting my medal.

“It was lovely having Sue Ryder as a charity partner as running past their water/cheer station at 2.5 and 5.5 miles was so motivating. It was really rewarding having family and friends cheering you on.

“I think the toughest part was the stretch from Willington towards Bedford as it was a very hot day and there was minimal shade.”

Before the race, Emily and James hosted a fundraising evening at Ampthill’s The Hide Bar & Lounge which proved a hit.

Emily said: “I am truly humbled by the success and support from fundraising for the hospice.

“Andrea Wilson and the team at The Hide helped us host a fundraiser that included a raffle, live acoustic music and ‘Hidemade’ cakes.

“When I walked into work seven weeks ago and asked if I could run the Bedford Half for St John’s I had no idea this would be the outcome - we have raised £2,500 plus which is incredible.

“It would be a privilege to fundraise or take on another challenge for Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice.”

Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice interim head of fundraising Cath Cole added: “It was brilliant to have been a charity partner to this year’s Bedford Half Marathon.

“We had a cheer point and took charge of a water station to provide a much-needed drink to runners in warm conditions.

“Well done to all who took part, and a huge thank you to Emily and all those who chose to represent St John’s, we rely on your support to continue to provide incredible care in the community.”

Visit www.sueryder.org/stjohns for further information about Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice.