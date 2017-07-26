Homophobic attack in Bedford leaves man in hospital

A man needed hospital treatment following a homophobic attack in Lime Street, Bedford, on Saturday (July 22).

The incident occurred between 3.30am and 3.40am when the man was approached by a group of around seven or eight people.

They used homophobic language towards the man, before one of them assaulted him.

PC Sarah Trew said: “Beds Police won’t tolerate this kind of behaviour so it’s vital for anyone who witnessed the incident, or saw a large group leaving the Lime Street area to get in touch.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call PC Trew on 101 quoting crime reference number JH/31311/2017. Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.