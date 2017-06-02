Homesense store opens in Bedford

The eagerly awaited homeware-for-less retailer, Homesense is now open in Bedford.

The brand new store opened its doors to a crowd of excited shoppers this morning all on the hunt for quality, branded, homeware items and gifts at amazing value.

The new store has a full homeware offering, for every room of the home – all at up to 60 per cent less than the RRP.

Once you walk through the doors, you never know what you might discover. With several deliveries arriving every week, bringing thousands of new items to store there is always a new bargain to find.

Homesense buyers travel around the globe to find the most unique products of the season at a significant discount to the price in a department store or on the high street.

A spokesperson for Homesense said: “We are delighted to finally open our doors on St John’s Retail Park.

“We greeted a crowd of excited customers this morning as they headed in to discover unique and designer gems for their homes.

“The rapidly changing stock creates the treasure hunt shopping experience that our customers love and we are so excited to share it with Bedford.

“We encourage shoppers to pop in often to find the latest homeware on offer”.

Homesense offers shoppers unique finds at irresistible prices by providing an eclectic and ever-changing mix of branded homeware.

For more visit their website www.homesense.com