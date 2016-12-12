Homeless men victim of arson in Bedford town centre

Heartless arsonists have been cruely burning homeless people’s possessions in the run up to Christmas.

The thugs have targeted at least two people in Bedford, homeless charity Dine with Us on the Streets has warned.

One young man, who was sleeping in a tent by a river, lost all of the treasured photos he owned of his dead mum when it was set on fire last month.

A week earlier, a homeless woman left her makeshift bed in the town to go for a walk and when she came back her things had been burned.

The first victim, who was sleeping in a Bedford town centre doorway, also had their sleeping bag set on fire.

A spokeswoman for the charity, said: “The man who lost his tent wouldn’t accept another tent that was donated because he is scared.

“Now he’s sleeping in a bush in the pouring rain. It’s disgusting. He’s a very polite, kind, proud man and he doesn’t drink.

“All three incidents occurred on a Sunday night in November. It is a sinister trend - someone could have been inside that bag.”

A spokeswoman for Bedfordshire Police said: “We are aware of two reports of homeless people being targeted in Bedford.

“Officers have investigated the incidents and do not believed they are linked.

“We are working with our partner agencies to help prevent further such incidents and have been engaging with and giving safety advice to rough sleepers.”