Hollywood self-defence school comes to Bedford

An international self-defence school is set to open its doors in Bedford next month.

Defence Lab, part of a global network which has trained stars such as Tom Cruise, Liam Neeson and Christian Bale, will open its doors for the first time on Monday, February 20 at the Alexander Sports Centre.

The self-defence classes will teach people a ‘no nonsense’ style of self-defence that was created on the streets.

The lab will offer free taster sessions on opening day for people who want to learn self-defence or get fit.

Defence Lab lead instructor Mike Batten from Bromham is bringing the Hollywood self-defence system to Bedford after training in Spain with the system’s founder Andy Norman.

He said: “I am really excited to bring the Hollywood quality self-defence classes to Bedford.

“It is simple, functional and something that anyone can learn. It is a no nonsense form of self-defence that was developed on the streets and is a great way to stay in shape and be healthy.

“It’s one of those skills to have in those ‘what if’ situations, it’s not necessarily just fighting but also about handling situations.”

Andy Norman pictured above with Tom Cruise and founder of Defence Lab, said: “It is truly humbling to see how people are embracing the educational training methods taught at Defence Lab training centres.

“It’s been almost 15 years since we were first invited to work inside the Hollywood film industry, our first major Hollywood role was that of re-creating the fighting style for Batman for Christopher Nolan and the film, Batman Begins.”

For more information on adult and children’s programmes contact Mike via m.batten@defencelab.com, call 0800 061 4809 or via the website www.defencelabbedford.com