High Sheriff honours those helping the community

The retiring High Sheriff of Bedfordshire has recognised inspirational people across the county for their work in the community.

Charles Whitbread presented awards to 10 citizens and six community groups at his 2016-2017 High Sheriff’s Citizenship Awards ceremony held at Kings House, Ampthill Road, Bedford, on Thursday, March 30.

Awards were made to adults and young people from across the county who give their time unstintingly to their local community and who nominators felt deserved to be recognised for their actions.

The High Sheriff said: “I have visited many voluntary and community groups during my term of office, and have been inspired by the work others do for the good of those most in need, and also in need of engagement or inspiration, continuing my theme of witnessing people discover their generous gene.

“This awards event gave me the opportunity to thank individuals, groups and the community as a whole for their fantastic work in improving the lives of others in Bedfordshire and Luton.”

Bedfordshire and Luton Community Foundation managed the event with the High Sheriff.

Warwick Browning, from the foundation, said: “We work with the High Sheriff each year to try to increase awareness of the positive role models there are in our society.”

Awards made were: Adult North Certificates for Jane Owen and Denis Charles, both Bedford.

Youth North Certificate, Corporal Richbell-Davies; Adult Central Trophy Jeffrey Henshaw.

Adult South Certificates for Maureen Kerr, Pattrick Bannon and Dave Simpson.

Young South Trophy, Usman Ahmed, Young North Trophy Sam Ashworth, Bedford. Young South Certificate, Megan Clingham.

Group North Certificate, Beds Garden Carers, Bedford. Group North Trophy, Bedford Street Angels.

Group Central Trophy, SORTED

Group Central Certificate, Ampthill Fireworks Committee

Group South Certificate FOBE

Group South Trophy Luton Street Pastors