Hero neighbours chase away burglars in Bedford late night robbery

Bedfordshire Police is appealing for witnesses after burglars were chased fleeing The Wixams, in Bedford.

Between 9.50pm and 10.50pm last Thursday (January 5) neighbours at Bluewater Quay were awoken by loud banging sounds.

The burglars had picked up paving slabs in the back garden of a property and threw them at a patio door and windows, they also forced a side door and gained entry to the conservatory.

The neighbours disturbed the burglars before they were able to steal anything or gain entry to the rest of the house and chased the two males, who made off in a what is believed to be a blue vehicle in the direction of Brooklands.

One of the offenders was described as six feet tall, slim and wearing a light coloured hoody.

The other was described as being around 5’9” tall, stocky and wearing a dark coloured hoody with a black baseball cap underneath the hood.

DC Sajid Saddique, investigating, said: “Bedfordshire Police takes burglary very seriously.

“We are looking for anyone who may have seen anyone acting suspiciously in the area at the time of the break in.

“We are also looking to speak to a jogger who may have witnessed the burglars fleeing the scene and urge him to come forward, as he could really help with our enquiries.”