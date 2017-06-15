Help sick children across Bedfordshire by donating un-wanted clutter

Famous faces are coming out in force to donate items to help children and adults with life-limiting and terminal illnesses.

Actress Joanna Lumley is urging people to support Keech Hospice Care by handing in their good quality items to one of its charity shops.

Miss Lumley, along with other stars, has had a good clear out for the charity – which has lost the equivalent of a nurse’s care from now until next February due to a rise in unsaleable items being donated.

“I’m encouraging everyone to #DeclutterForKeech,” said Miss Lumley. “I’ve done it and it makes me feel fabulous.

“I’ve given a van full of furniture, china and paintings. Some bits I still love and adore but would much rather they went to help the hospice, and some things I think might be quite fun.

“So, I’m advising you to #DeclutterForKeech. You know it makes sense sweeties!”

The former Bond girl and Absolutely Fabulous star has donated a rare photograph of the Beatles by the late Linda McCartney, and Warren Madill’s renowned take on Diego Velazquez’s painting Rokeby Venus which was commissioned for the National Treasures Collection in 2003 and features Miss Lumley posing naked as Patsy Stone.

Angela Burgess, Head of Retail at Keech Hospice Care, which supports adults from Luton and South Bedfordshire, and children from Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire and Milton Keynes, said people decluttering their homes can make a life-changing difference.

She added: “Most of us have kitchen cupboards we’ve been meaning to clear out, clothes in our wardrobe we’ll never wear again and attics full of items we won’t use.

“By handing it in to our charity shops we can help more children and adults at a time in their lives when they need it the most.

“Please hand in and help out so we can turn your great clutter into great care and raise the £5.6million we need every year as a charity to survive.”

A selection of the celebrities’ donated clutter, including Joanna Lumley’s rare pictures and Doctor Who items, are available to bid on at www.keech.org.uk/ebay