Screening test that can save your life

Bedfordshire Clinical Commissioning Group is urging residents over the age of 60 to take up the free bowel cancer screening test.

Bowel cancer is the UK’s second biggest cancer killer in Bedfordshire with 240 people diagnosed every year, but it can be treated and cured, if diagnosed early.

NHS Bedfordshire Clinical Commissioning Group is sending out invitations for a Bowel Cancer Screening Programme, for men and women aged 60 to 74.

Easily done at home, the screening will help detect bowel cancer early before any symptoms appear, or prevent bowel cancer from developing in the first place, by picking up non-cancerous growths, which could become cancerous in the future.

57.8% of Bedfordshire residents currently attend regular screening, which is slightly higher than the national average for England (56.4%) but health care leaders are asking all of those receiving the test complete it.

Dr Kay Elliott cancer lead for Bedfordshire Clinical Commissioning Group said: “Doing the screening at home might feel embarrassing for some people, but it is quick and easy and we provide clear instructions to follow. It’s five minutes of your time, which could save your life”.

If you have a questions call the Bowel Cancer screening helpline on 0800 707 60 60.