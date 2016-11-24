Head to Wrest Park for An Audience With Father Christmas

Festive celebrations at Wrest Park kick off this weekend, with the start of the popular An Audience With Father Christmas events.

Every weekend until Sunday, December 18,little ones can join in with festive fun and crafts at the English Heritage property in Silsoe, before meeting the man himself as he recounts some magical tales of Christmas past and hands out festive treats.

Older members of the family can enjoy a stroll in Wrest Park’s stunning gardens, featuring what’s thought to be Britain’s oldest living Christmas tree, dating back to 1856, then warm up with a hot drink.

Other festive events include a carol concert on Wednesday, December 7.