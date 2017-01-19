Have your say on health services in Bedfordshire

Bedfordshire Clinical Commissioning Group Governing Body is hosting a public meeting on January 26.

From 2pm members of the public can give their opinion and ideas regarding the local health serivce.

The meeting will take place at King’s House, 245 Ampthill Road, if you would like to attend the meeting, contact involvement.bedfordshireccg@nhs.net or telephone 01525 864430 to confirm your place.

Papers for the Governing Body meeting will be available on the Bedfordshire CCG website www.bedfordshireccg.nhs.uk