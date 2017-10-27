Have your say on future look of Bedford town centre

A public consultation is being held on plans for a major regeneration of Bedford town centre.

An ambitious programme of work will focus on using publicly owned land and underused buildings and assets.

As part of this a Town Centre Masterplan is being developed looking at opportunities to regenerate these areas around the town centre.

The suggestions put forward include:

> Better use of brownfield sites

> Improvements to the environment around the train station

> Protecting and enhancing Bedford’s historic buildings

> New homes, shops and business hubs .

Dave Hodgson, Mayor of Bedford Borough, said: “These plans set out interesting and ambitious ideas about how we could regenerate important areas of the town, and make better use of publicly-owned land. We’re seeking public views on these early ideas as we look at options for new homes, workspaces and supporting shops.”

The plans focus on key areas of the town including south of the river, Bedford Station and Queens Park. The suggestions set out to promote an attractive mix of residential, economic and community uses that support the growth and development of the town.

Details of the consultation, which runs until October 31, are available at www.bedford.gov.uk/ope. Information will also be available at all libraries and a special public event in Bedford town centre on October 28.

The plans and responses from the public will help inform the emerging Bedford Local Plan 2035.