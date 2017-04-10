Have your say on creating extra middle school places in Cranfield

Cranfield residents will be asked for their views on creating another 120 middle school places in the village.

This comes after Central Bedfordshire Council approved a consultation by Holywell CofE Middle School.

The academy, in Red Lion Close, will ask for feedback on plans to expand from a five-form entry to six-form entry school in September 2018.

The consultation will begin on April 24 and runs until May 25 - the results will be considered by the council’s Executive in August 2017.

If the plans to create the extra place are agreed, it will be the second phase of a scheme to expand the school.

Previously Holywell’s capacity rose from 544 to 600 pupils with a ceremony taking place to officially open a new classroom block in September 2015.

Sue Harrison, the council’s Director of Children’s Services, said: “According to our forecasts there is a clear need for more middle school places in the Cranfield area – especially with more homes being built in the village and Church End Lower School and Cranfield Academy expanding onto second sites in the past couple of years.

“Any school expansion scheme will provoke a depth of feeling so I would encourage anyone who has any views to take part in the consultation which the school is running.”

The consultation will be online at www.holywell.beds.sch.uk from 24 April with paper copies available at the school from the same date.