Police are searching for a teenager who has gone missing from her home in Bedford overnight.

Miriam Gomez Pereira, 15, is believed to have left home between the hours of 1am and 6.15am this morning (Tuesday).

She is described as mixed race, 5’8”, of medium build and has braided hair.

Officers are concerned for Miriam’s welfare and would urge anyone who has seen her, or has any information on her whereabouts, to contact police on 101 quoting the reference 41 of today’s date (May 2).