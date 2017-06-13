Have you seen missing Paige, 18, from Flitwick?

Police are appealing for public’s help in locating 18-year-old Paige Smith-Neal.

Paige was last seen at her home address in The Avenue, Flitwick, at around 1.30pm yesterday (Monday).

She is described as approximately 5’10’’, medium build, with long black and red hair. She was last seen wearing trainers, a black t-shirt and a black leather jacket with pink fur around the collar.

Anyone who has seen Paige or has any information is asked to contact Bedfordshire Police on 101 quoting reference 110 of today (Tuesday).