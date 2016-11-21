Have you seen missing Marston Moretaine man?

Police are appealing for help in tracing a missing man from Marston Moretaine.

Mark Maunders, 31, left his house at around 11.10pm on Saturday (November 19) and has not been seen since.

He is described as white, approximately 6’3”, slim with brown hair.

He was last seen wearing navy Adidas tracksuit bottoms and a green Lonsdale hoody with white Nike trainers.

It is believed he is driving a 53-registration blue Vauxhall Meriva, which is believed to have been seen in the Aspley Guise area.

Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Mark’s welfare and would urge anyone with information to get in touch.

Anyone who has information on Mark’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Mark Stewart on 101 quoting reference number 50 of November 20.