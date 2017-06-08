Have you seen missing Julie from Bedford?

Police are appealing for the public’s help in tracing a woman who has gone missing in Bedford.

Julie Clark, 65, was reported missing at around 10.50am today.

Julie is described as white, around 5’ 7”, slim with light brown. She was last seen wearing a dark jumper and jeans.

Officers are concerned for her welfare and ask anyone who knows of her whereabouts to get in touch.

Anyone who sees Julie or believes they may have information which can help officers to locate her is asked to call police on 101 quoting the reference 130 of today’s date (8 June).