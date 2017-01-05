Have you seen missing James from Bedford?

Police are appealing for help in finding a missing vulnerable man.

James Bird, 28, has gone missing from Bedford in the early hours of this morning (January 5).

He was last seen at around 4.10am on De Parys Avenue.

He is described as white, approximately 6’1”, medium build, with short brown hair.

He was last seen wearing red tartan pyjama bottoms and a black coat.

James is vulnerable and officers are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone who has information on James’ whereabouts is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 28 of today (5 January).