Have you seen missing Bedford teen Kayla?

Police are appealing for the public’s help in tracing a missing teenager.

Kayla Miller, 13, was last seen this morning at between approximately 8.15am – 8.30am at the front gates of Bedford Academy in Mile Road, Bedford.

Kayla is slim, 5’4 with short brown hair.

She has newly pierced ears with blue earrings.

She is believed to be wearing blue jeggings and a short sleeved grey top decorated with the words ‘EVERYTHING IS BETTER IN LA’.

She is believed to be carrying a black and tan handbag.

Sergeant Steven Thompson, investigating, said: “If you have seen Kayla, or know where she is, please contact us.

“Kayla if you are reading this we just want to know you are safe and well so please get in touch with us as soon as you can.”

Anyone who has information on Kayla’s whereabouts is asked to contact police on 999 quoting reference number 104 of 3 October.