Haul of watches and jewellery stolen in burglary at Biddenham

A haul of watches, designer handbags and jewellery were stolen from a house in Biddenham.

The burglary, at a property in Carnoustie Drive, took place between 5.20pm and 5.30pm on July 10.

Police have released CCTV images of a number of people they would like to speak to. They have also released a picture of a number of watches that were among the items taken and are appealing for anyone who has been approached by someone offering to sell any of the items pictured to come forward.

Anyone with any information is asked to call DC Litchfield on 101 quoting crime reference JH/29757/2017. Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.