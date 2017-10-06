Haul of 14 bikes and quantity of cannabis found at property in Kempston

A haul of 14 bicycles have been discovered in Kempston by officers investigating burglaries in the town.

Officers seized the bikes from an address in Owen Close on Wednesday (October 4), along with a quantity of what is believed to be cannabis.

The suspected stolen cycles were located after police responded to reports of an attempted shed break-in on Tuesday night (October 3).

PC Ben Robertson said: “We are committed to tackling issues which impact on residents.

“We would appeal to anyone who has had a bicycle stolen in the last few weeks from the Kempston area to call police.”

Anyone with any information should call PC Robertson on 101 quoting incident 460 of 3 October, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.

> One man has been charged in connection with the investigation, another man has been released under investigation.