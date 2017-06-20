Happy Dog show to raise funds for Canine Partners

Pampered pooches and handsome hounds will be celebrated as a special dog show returns to Bedford.

The Happy Dog dog show is back and it aims to raise hundreds for assistance dog charity Canine Partners when it is held on Saturday, June 24, at the training centre in Bedford Road, Clapham from 11am to 4pm.

The show comes as Happy Dog Training and Grooming celebrates its 20th anniversary.

The organisation is home to Canine Partners’ Bedfordshire puppy training and fundraising group and hosts puppy training classes for the charity’s trainee assistance dogs.

A host of classes are to be held and there will be a barbecue, raffle, tombola and games.

Visitors will also have the chance to learn more about the charity and meet some of its puppies and people who are supported by their assistance dogs.

The charity is running a recruitment drive for more puppy parents – special volunteers who look after trainee assistance dogs during their first year and help with basic training, obedience and socialisation.

Puppy parent Carol Lloyd from Wootton, who is currently looking after her 13th puppy Milo, helped organise the event.

Lorraine Lotan, owner of Happy Dog Training and Grooming and Canine Partners trainer, said: “Last year we celebrated 10 years of Canine Partners in Bedford with the arrival of our 100th puppy Pixie. This year we are celebrating 20 years of Happy Dog Training and Grooming which is an incredible achievement.

“I feel very fortunate to have worked with some amazing dogs, owners and handlers over the years and it would be great to see as many as possible at the dog show to help celebrate by having fun and raising much needed funds.”

For details on the event, contact Jenny Wynd on 01933 35082.

For details on Happy Dog Training and Grooming, call Lorraine Lotan on 01234 365601 or 07721031007.

For more details about Canine Partners or volunteering opportunities call 0845 658 0480 or visit caninepartners.org.uk