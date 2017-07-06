Greyfriars police station in Bedford put on market by PCC

Bedfordshire Police and Crime Commissioner Kathryn Holloway has put Greyfriars police station on the open market.

The Bedford Community Policing team, which has been based there, is to operate from a brand new Enquiries Office in Lime Street for which Bedfordshire Police has just been granted change of use permission by Bedford Borough Council.

Commissioner Holloway said: “I promised the people of Bedford more visible policing, in the very centre of the town. I’m delighted that the Force now has permission to create a brand new Enquires Office, just off the High Street, in the very centre of the shopping and working district by day, and pubbing and clubbing area by night.

“Greyfriars station was no longer fit for purpose after the custody suite moved to Kempston. It is also in a key location in terms of Bedford Borough Council’s Plan for the town.

“I am determined that Bedfordshire Police will receive maximum benefit from the sale, but we will also take into account the direction the Borough Council is taking.

"This is why its Chief Executive, Phil Simpkins, is being invited by me to be part of the panel which considers all bids as well as the fully independent Chair of the Police and Crime Panel, Paul Kane."

The station will be advertised by Lambert Smith Hampton next week, with a five week period for sealed bids to be submitted by August 11.

The proceeds of the sale of a police building have to be invested in other building work or equipment, such as new computer systems.

The Force is still seeking a permanent replacement for the temporary Custody Suite at Kempston Headquarters.